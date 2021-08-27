Ida strengthens to Category 1 hurricane

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Tropical Storm Ida strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon.

Sustained winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts.

The system is currently impacting the western end of Cuba and is expected to continue moving to the northwest at 15 mph.

Ida is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico overnight Friday. Gulf water temperatures are extremely warm, in some cases in the upper 80s. That, combined with very little wind shear, means that Gulf of Mexico would support rapid intensification of the system into a hurricane.

Ida is expected to make landfall late Sunday as a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds. As of now, landfall is expected in southeast Louisiana near Grand Isle.

Conditions will go downhill Sunday night with the worst weather occurring on Monday for the Pine Belt. All threats will be possible in the Pine Belt including 40 mph to 75 mph winds, 4 to 8 inches of heavy rain and spin-up tornadoes.

There are still a good number of uncertainties in the forecast, and things could change, so be sure to keep checking back in.

Be sure to stay tuned to the WDAM 7 First Alert Weather Team as we keep you updated on this threat to South Mississippi.

