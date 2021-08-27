Win Stuff
Hancock County issued mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County issued a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast for all residents living in low-lying areas.

Anyone living on rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks, and in travel trailers, modular homes or mobile homes, homes under construction, and or partially constructed homes are expected to evacuate on Saturday, August 28 by 10:00 a.m.

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the American Red Cross and the MS Department of Human Services will be opening the following shelter:

  • Kiln Shelter 18320 HWY 43 Kiln, MS 39556 Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 A.M

Please make sure to bring all items to be self-contained (bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks).

Also, pets will not be allowed in the General Population Shelters.

