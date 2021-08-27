Golden Eagles blow past Nicholls in home opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six different Golden Eagles scored goals as Southern Miss cruised past Nicholls State 8-0 on Thursday evening to open its home slate.

USM (2-1) took a 6-0 lead into halftime thanks to a pair of goals by preseason Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year Ariel Diaz and freshman Ilana Izquierdo.

Madisyn Flammia, Mia Sadler, Technayda Cobyte and Elis Klein Spindola each added a goal as well.

It marked the sixth straight season Southern Miss opened its home schedule with a win. The Eagles visit Alabama on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.