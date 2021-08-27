Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Forrest County, Hattiesburg, Petal declare state of emergency as Ida approaches

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A state of emergency has been declared in Forrest County and the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal as Hurricane Ida bears down on the northern Gulf Coast.

Emergency declarations give local governments greater freedom to coordinate resources during an emergency situation.

As of Friday evening, Ida was a Category 1 hurricane but is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.

In the Pine Belt, conditions will go downhill Sunday night with the worst weather occurring on Monday. All threats will be possible in the Pine Belt including 40 mph to 75 mph winds, 4 to 8 inches of heavy rain and spin-up tornadoes.

Officials with the City of Hattiesburg said crews have been working through the week to prepare for the storm by clearing major drainage areas, reviewing action plans for first responders and performing maintenance checks on equipment.

People living in the area are also preparing for the storm. Gas lines were long and grocery storms were packed Friday as people stocked up on supplies.

CLICK HERE to find self-serve sandbag locations.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ida forms; expected to impact northern Gulf Coast
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
According to MHP, a 2010 Chevrolet box truck crashed into the back of a 2016 Volvo...
Petal man dies in fatal crash on Hwy. 49 in Forrest Co.
Family members tell WDAM 7 Emily Brownlee was found Thursday morning.
Missing Jones County teen found, family says
Russ Burdett Martin has been located and is safe.
Silver Alert canceled, Sumrall man found unharmed

Latest News

We were able to catch up with some USM students to see how they are preparing for Hurricane...
Pine Belt college students brace for Hurricane Ida
Many of them are from out of town, leaving them alone without any family to find comfort in,...
Pine Belt college students brace for Hurricane Ida
Forrest County leaders
Forrest County leaders prepare for Ida
Power company crews are on standby for repairs after storms.
Pine Belt power companies prepare for Ida