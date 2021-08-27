Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

East vs. West - Marion County rivalry renews Friday night

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Part one of the Marion County Championship begins Friday as West Marion hosts East Marion at 7 p.m.

The Trojans have a first-year head coach Brandon Thornhill and the Eagles’ Brad Hughes enters year No. 2. However, both coaches know how monumental this ball game is.

Of course, so do the players.

“Everybody’s hyped up since it’s the first game, rival game,” said West Marion senior running back Octavious Harvey. “A lot of talking right now, we just got to play hard.”

“We’ll go out there, it’s all physical,” said East Marion senior wide receiver Amere Woodham. “It’s like hitting, talking. It’s just fun.”

“It’s a special environment,” Thornhill said. “The kids know each other, coaches know each other. There’s a camaraderie there a little bit but for one week we go out, we play hard against each other and we won’t like each other for a little while.”

“It gives us a chance to play a quality football team out the gate and be tested early,” Hughes said. “It just gives them a chance to compete and get after each other, you know.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ida forms; expected to impact northern Gulf Coast
Family members tell WDAM 7 Emily Brownlee was found Thursday morning.
Missing Jones County teen found, family says
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 6:50 pm on...
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision Tuesday night in Jones Co.
The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.
Laurel Walmart Supercenter to close on Wednesday for deep cleaning

Latest News

Petal Panthers
Hattiesburg and Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry
Petal Panthers
Hattiesburg and Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry
East Marion Eagles visit West Marion on Friday at 7 p.m.
East vs. West - Marion County rivalry renews Friday night
After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to...
Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet