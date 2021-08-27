East vs. West - Marion County rivalry renews Friday night

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Part one of the Marion County Championship begins Friday as West Marion hosts East Marion at 7 p.m.

The Trojans have a first-year head coach Brandon Thornhill and the Eagles’ Brad Hughes enters year No. 2. However, both coaches know how monumental this ball game is.

Of course, so do the players.

“Everybody’s hyped up since it’s the first game, rival game,” said West Marion senior running back Octavious Harvey. “A lot of talking right now, we just got to play hard.”

“We’ll go out there, it’s all physical,” said East Marion senior wide receiver Amere Woodham. “It’s like hitting, talking. It’s just fun.”

“It’s a special environment,” Thornhill said. “The kids know each other, coaches know each other. There’s a camaraderie there a little bit but for one week we go out, we play hard against each other and we won’t like each other for a little while.”

“It gives us a chance to play a quality football team out the gate and be tested early,” Hughes said. “It just gives them a chance to compete and get after each other, you know.”

