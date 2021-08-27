City of Hattiesburg to receive some $1.6 million in federal dollars to combat home-health hazards

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The City of Hattiesburg will receive more than $1.6 million in federal dollars to improve living conditions for residents.

Hattiesburg was one of 28 projects selected Friday by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development from submissions across the nation.

HUD gave Hattiesburg more than $1.4 million through its “Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program,” and another $216,00 in grant money from its Healthy Homes” supplemental funding.

The LBPHGP funding helps state and local governments identify dangerous lead in low-income families’ older homes.

The Healthy Homes program provides funding to communities to help with housing-related health and safety hazards in addition to lead-based paint.

HUD distributed nearly $95 million in grant money, including more than $12 million from its healthy homes’ pot.

“With these grants, HUD makes it clear that ensuring healthy and safe homes for families is a top priority,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said. “A healthy home provides a foundation for a healthy life, and that is why HUD is committed to protecting families from lead and other home health hazards and providing healthy and sustainable housing.”

These investments will protect families and children by targeting significant lead and health hazards in over 3,700 homes of low-income families for which other resources are not available.

