Boaters scramble to get boats out of Bay harbor before Ida

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor is making an early decision to issue a mandatory evacuation Friday morning.

And that brought people from all over the region to prep their boats to get to safer waters inland before Ida comes roaring ashore.

The first thing Roger Folse said when he heard of the mandatory evacuation: “Here we go again.”

He and his wife, Teresa, live in Louisiana and dropped what they were doing to get their 30-foot sailboat to safer waters when the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor issued a mandatory evacuation order Friday morning ahead of potential Hurricane Ida.

“Yeah, five times last year we had to move it,” Teresa said. “So, we’re starting another year with this again.”

But it’s not enough to call it quits on boat ownership.

“Oh, no,” Roger said. “Once you get boating in your blood, you want to do it.”

Teresa added “It’s just part of it. Yeah, he’s not going to admit that on the way over here he said let’s get rid of the boat and buy a camper. But, that’s OK. We’re going to stick with the boat.”

The marina has 214, but only about 115 boats are having to evacuate. But the heavy rain from a tropical system, not related to Ida, slowed down the effort.

Joe Miceli just got his boat back from the repair yard after it had damage from last year’s storm. It would have been worse had he left it at the marina. And with a 7- to 11-foot tidal surge expected with Ida, he doesn’t need an order to know it’s time to leave.

“If you own a big boat, you have to get it out of harm’s way,” he said. “And, last year was a good proof of that. The people that did leave their boat in the marina, wound up either totaled out or had a lot of damage.”

He also isn’t tired of owning a boat.

“I’ve been boating since I was a little boy,” Miceli said. “I’m 78 years old. So, I enjoy it, it’s my hobby and I’m sure I’ll continue with it for the next few years.”

Boat owners have to be out of the Bay harbor by 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.