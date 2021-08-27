Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Bay Springs hosts visioning session to plan for the future

The town held a visioning session to discuss ideas for growth
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Bay Springs held a visioning session Thursday, with the purpose to make economic development plans for the future.

“We are opening up an avenue for citizens to come in here to do visual basic writing, where before they just come in, give us some background or what we need to do to further our town in growth. So this is a first step of that,” says Bay Springs Alderman Bob Cook.

Many citizens from Bay Springs and the surrounding area showed up to add their inputs on the boards, including Bay Springs resident, Michael Pace.

“Being someone who lives here, and I have four children, all girls, it’s very important for me to see the community grow to give my kids an opportunity to do things,” says Pace

Pace says most of the things he wrote down were ideas for the children because he says they are the future.

“Everything we do is geared towards bringing up the next round of community if we don’t invest in our children, they leave the town and they leave the town then the town dies,” says Pace.

Cook says he was very happy with the turnout and the amount of input they received from the session.

“...so that we can get together and sit down and work out some of the positive things that we take in and try to implement them in the near future,” says Cook.

If you couldn’t make the meeting they’ll be putting out an online survey in just a few days, so be on the lookout for that.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ida forms; expected to impact northern Gulf Coast
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 6:50 pm on...
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision Tuesday night in Jones Co.
Family members tell WDAM 7 Emily Brownlee was found Thursday morning.
Missing Jones County teen found, family says
The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.
Laurel Walmart Supercenter to close on Wednesday for deep cleaning

Latest News

Filming underway in the Capital City on ‘Muti’ starring Morgan Freeman
Filming underway in the Capital City on ‘Muti’ starring Morgan Freeman
Community leaders and members come together to give their input for ideas.
Bay Springs hosts visioning session to plan for the future
The Covington County Courthouse is getting a new roof.
Covington Courthouse getting new roof
The East Jasper Consolidated School District announced that Heidelberg Junior High will begin...
Heidelberg Junior High School to go virtual starting next week