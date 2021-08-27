Bay Springs hosts visioning session to plan for the future

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Bay Springs held a visioning session Thursday, with the purpose to make economic development plans for the future.

“We are opening up an avenue for citizens to come in here to do visual basic writing, where before they just come in, give us some background or what we need to do to further our town in growth. So this is a first step of that,” says Bay Springs Alderman Bob Cook.

Many citizens from Bay Springs and the surrounding area showed up to add their inputs on the boards, including Bay Springs resident, Michael Pace.

“Being someone who lives here, and I have four children, all girls, it’s very important for me to see the community grow to give my kids an opportunity to do things,” says Pace

Pace says most of the things he wrote down were ideas for the children because he says they are the future.

“Everything we do is geared towards bringing up the next round of community if we don’t invest in our children, they leave the town and they leave the town then the town dies,” says Pace.

Cook says he was very happy with the turnout and the amount of input they received from the session.

“...so that we can get together and sit down and work out some of the positive things that we take in and try to implement them in the near future,” says Cook.

If you couldn’t make the meeting they’ll be putting out an online survey in just a few days, so be on the lookout for that.

