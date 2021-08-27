Bay Spring High School switching to hybrid learning next week

BAY SPRING, Miss. (WDAM) - Bay Springs High School will be switching to a hybrid schedule beginning Monday, Aug. 30.

West Jasper School District Superintendent Kenitra Ezi said the switch is due to the number of students out on quarantine.

She said that 91 students are currently in quarantine and that 20 students that tested positive since school began.

More information will be provided this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.