Bay Spring High School announces hybrid learning schedule

Bay Springs High School switched to a hybrid schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Bay Springs High School switched to a hybrid schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 31.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bay Springs High School switched to a hybrid schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The school originally planned to start on Monday, Aug. 30.

Students in grades 9-12 are divided into two groups, Group A or Group B, based on the first letter of their last name.

While students with last names beginning with the letter A-J will be in “Group A,” students with last names beginning with the letter K-Z will be in “Group B.”

The schedule will work as the following list shows:

MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFriday
Group A
will report in
person.

Group B will
participate
in virtual
learning
and/or
complete
packets		Group A will report in person.

Group B will participate in virtual learning and/or complete packets.		Group A will participate in virtual learning and/or complete packets.

Group B will report in person.		Group A will participate in virtual learning and/or complete packets.

Group B will report in person.		Students needing extra instructional support, welding students, and students enrolled in a CTE course held on the Stringer campus will report in person.

All other Group A and Group B students will participate in virtual learning and/or complete packets.

Students who receive additional instructional support, welding students and students enrolled in a CTE course on the Stringer campus should report to school every day (Monday - Friday).

West Jasper School District Superintendent Kenitra Ezi said the switch is due to the number of students who are quarantine.

“Over the course of the next two weeks, it is our plan to monitor the number of positive cases that have been reported, as well as, the number of students who are in quarantine and make a decision regarding when students will return to a traditional schedule,” said Ezi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

