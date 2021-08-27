4,041 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths reported in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says 4,041 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths were reported statewide.

Thirty-five of the deaths were reported between July 8 and Aug. 26. Thirty others were identified through death certificate reports from Feb. 18 to Aug. 26.

Of the new cases, 536 were reported in the Pine Belt. A total of four deaths were reported in the area with three in Forrest and one in Jones counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 427,640 and 8,279, respectively.

In the Pine Belt, around 48,676 COVID-19 cases and 813 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 3,759 cases, 87 deaths

Forrest: 11,911 cases, 198 deaths

Jasper: 2,855 cases, 51 deaths

Jones: 11,761 cases, 188 deaths

Lamar: 9,311 cases, 103 deaths

Marion: 3,646 cases, 88 deaths

Perry: 1,723 cases, 42 deaths

Wayne: 3,710 cases, 56 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 352,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,505,164 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,147,633 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

