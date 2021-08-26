Two people struck by gunfire, HPD looking for shooter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured during a shooting at a Hattiesburg residence.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, around 10:45 p.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Malcolm Street

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 28-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds, which were non-life-threatening injuries.

The individuals were treated at a local hospital and released.

According to HPD, both victims were injured when a residence was struck with gunfire. There were no other injuries reported.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

