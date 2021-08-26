Win Stuff
Tropical Depression 9 forms, will move into Gulf this weekend

Invest 99-L has been upgraded to Tropical Depression 9.
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Invest 99-L has been upgraded to Tropical Depression 9.

Tropical Depression 9 was located about 1,100 miles southeast of Biloxi, Miss at the time of this writing.

Winds are estimated to be 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The system is expected to continue moving to the northwest at 13 mph.

DOWNLOAD the WDAM First Alert Weather app

The exact scale of the impacts for the Pine Belt is dependent on the exact track of the system. For now, prepare for heavy rain, gusty winds and a few isolated, spin-up tornadoes.

The system is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico early Saturday morning.

Gulf water temperatures are extremely warm, in some cases in the upper 80s. That, combined with very little wind shear, means the Gulf of Mexico would support rapid intensification of the system into a hurricane.

As of now, landfall is expected on the Louisiana coast between Lafayette and New Orleans either late Sunday night or Monday morning.

The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the system later today, so we should know more about this system this evening.

There are still a good amount of uncertainties in the forecast, and things could change, so be sure to keep checking back in.

Stay tuned to the WDAM 7 First Alert Weather Team as we keep you updated on this threat to south Mississippi.

