Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet

By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM sports director Taylor Curet.

After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to sports director in August 2018.

Curet was born in Baton Rouge, La., and raised in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., just outside Jacksonville.

Curet talks about Pine Belt high school football and the potential impact COVID-19 might play, as well as the University of Southern Mississippi and New Orleans Saints football.

