Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Staff Sgt. dies after medical emergency during fitness test at Camp Shelby

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow service members during this...
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow service members during this time of loss,” says Mississippi National Guard.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard is mourning the loss of one of their own after complications during a fitness test at Camp Shelby Thursday.

According to MSNG, Staff Sgt. Robert Jason Belue, 44, of Iuka, Miss., died Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency while conducting the Army Combat Fitness Test at Camp Shelby.

MSNG says Belue was attending the Maneuver Senior Leaders Course, Phase I as part of his professional military education and career advancement when he experienced a medical emergency during the event.

Belue was quickly evaluated by an instructor and the Camp Shelby Fire Department, Emergency Medical Technician personnel began medical aid. He was taken to Forrest General Hospital by ambulance where he passed away during travel.

Belue’s family has been sent a casualty notification about his passing.

MSNG says Belue was a traditional National Guard Soldier assigned to Charlie Troop, 1-98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team. He served the state and country for 24 years, earning several awards, honors and decorations during his tenure.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow service members during this time of loss,” says MSNG.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ida forms; expected to impact northern Gulf Coast
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 6:50 pm on...
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision Tuesday night in Jones Co.
Family members tell WDAM 7 Emily Brownlee was found Thursday morning.
Missing Jones County teen found, family says
The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.
Laurel Walmart Supercenter to close on Wednesday for deep cleaning

Latest News

Community leaders and members come together to give their input for ideas.
Bay Springs hosts visioning session to plan for the future
Filming underway in the Capital City on ‘Muti’ starring Morgan Freeman
Filming underway in the Capital City on ‘Muti’ starring Morgan Freeman
Community leaders and members come together to give their input for ideas.
Bay Springs hosts visioning session to plan for the future
The Covington County Courthouse is getting a new roof.
Covington Courthouse getting new roof
The East Jasper Consolidated School District announced that Heidelberg Junior High will begin...
Heidelberg Junior High School to go virtual starting next week