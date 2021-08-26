Staff Sgt. dies after medical emergency during fitness test at Camp Shelby

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard is mourning the loss of one of their own after complications during a fitness test at Camp Shelby Thursday.

According to MSNG, Staff Sgt. Robert Jason Belue, 44, of Iuka, Miss., died Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency while conducting the Army Combat Fitness Test at Camp Shelby.

MSNG says Belue was attending the Maneuver Senior Leaders Course, Phase I as part of his professional military education and career advancement when he experienced a medical emergency during the event.

Belue was quickly evaluated by an instructor and the Camp Shelby Fire Department, Emergency Medical Technician personnel began medical aid. He was taken to Forrest General Hospital by ambulance where he passed away during travel.

Belue’s family has been sent a casualty notification about his passing.

MSNG says Belue was a traditional National Guard Soldier assigned to Charlie Troop, 1-98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team. He served the state and country for 24 years, earning several awards, honors and decorations during his tenure.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow service members during this time of loss,” says MSNG.

