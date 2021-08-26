Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Scattered T-storms expected this afternoon, highs in the lower 90s

Patrick Bigbie's First Alert Weather-Thursday-WDAM 7
Patrick Bigbie's First Alert Weather-Thursday-WDAM 7
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thursday everyone!

This morning will start off with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with scattered T-storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

For your Friday, Skies will be partly cloudy with a few scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s for those first Friday night football games of 2021.

Your weekend won’t be a washout, but scattered T-storms will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

All eyes will be on the tropics. We are currently watching Invest 99-L very closely. It currently has a high chance of forming into a tropical system.

Models show it forming and moving into the Gulf by Saturday. Most models take the system towards Louisiana Coast as a tropical storm or hurricane by Monday.

For now, there is NO NEED TO PANIC, but you should continue to check in over the next couple of days because the forecast WILL change.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 6:50 pm on...
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision Tuesday night in Jones Co.
The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.
Laurel Walmart Supercenter to close on Wednesday for deep cleaning
MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Invest 99-L has been upgraded to Tropical Depression 9.
Tropical Depression 9 forms, will move into Gulf this weekend
Rex Thompson's Wednesday evening forecast 8/25
Rex Thompson's Wednesday evening forecast 8/25
Rex Thompson's Wednesday evening forecast 8/25
Humid weather expected overnight, T-storms Thursday afternoon
Patrick's Wednesday Forecast 8/25
Patrick's Wednesday Forecast 8/25