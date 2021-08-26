Scattered T-storms expected this afternoon, highs in the lower 90s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thursday everyone!

This morning will start off with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with scattered T-storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

For your Friday, Skies will be partly cloudy with a few scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s for those first Friday night football games of 2021.

Your weekend won’t be a washout, but scattered T-storms will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

All eyes will be on the tropics. We are currently watching Invest 99-L very closely. It currently has a high chance of forming into a tropical system.

Models show it forming and moving into the Gulf by Saturday. Most models take the system towards Louisiana Coast as a tropical storm or hurricane by Monday.

For now, there is NO NEED TO PANIC, but you should continue to check in over the next couple of days because the forecast WILL change.

