Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Petal man dies in fatal crash on Hwy. 49 in Forrest Co.

According to MHP, a 2010 Chevrolet box truck crashed into the back of a 2016 Volvo...
According to MHP, a 2010 Chevrolet box truck crashed into the back of a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a Florida resident.(WCAX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifty-eight-year-old David Carnahan of Petal died after crashing into another driver on Highway 49 on Thursday.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, at approximately 1 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on Highway 49 in Forrest County.

According to MHP, a 2010 Chevrolet Box Truck crashed into the back of a 2016 Volvo Tractor-Trailer driven by a Florida resident while traveling north on Highway 49.

Carnahan, who was driving the Chevrolet, was fatally injured and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ida forms; expected to impact northern Gulf Coast
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
Family members tell WDAM 7 Emily Brownlee was found Thursday morning.
Missing Jones County teen found, family says
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow service members during this...
Staff Sgt. dies after medical emergency during fitness test at Camp Shelby

Latest News

Patrick's Friday AM Forecast 8/27
Scattered T-storms expected this afternoon, all eyes on Ida
Petal Panthers
Hattiesburg and Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry
Petal Panthers
Hattiesburg and Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry
East Marion Eagles visit West Marion on Friday at 7 p.m.
East vs. West - Marion County rivalry renews Friday night
East Marion Eagles visit West Marion on Friday at 7 p.m.
East vs. West - Marion County rivalry renews Friday night