MSDH announces third COVID booster shots are available

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - During a media press conference Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported the sixth pediatric death in the state due to COVID-19. The department also announced a third booster vaccine is available right now for some people.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says the booster shots are good news.

Right now, people who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe COVID complications are eligible for the free mRNA shot.

“What we ask on that is that you self-attest, that you tell us whether you have one of those immunocompromising conditions and you are then eligible to get that vaccine at a county health department and we strongly encourage that you do that,” Byers says.

You are eligible to get the booster at a local health department if you have had two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet the health criteria. You can make an appointment on the MSDH website here or call 877-978-6453.

The booster shot news comes as COVID infections in younger ages continue to climb.

Wednesday’s pediatric death marks the second under the age of five. One death is in the 6 to 10 age range and the other three are in the 11 to 17 age range.

Byers says school contact tracing date reflects the quick spread in the young age group.

“You can see in the last week’s data that we did have an increase in the number of children that were on quarantine as a result of exposure. We’re in a hard time, but I think the schools are doing the best they can,” Byers says.

While Byers says most children can recover, the virus is still very much a threat to them.

“We have seen some increases in the number of pediatric admissions due to COVID and certainly we have seen increases in pediatric patients who have had to be either in the intensive care unit or on the ventilator. You can see an increasing proportion of the cases that are in children are ages 5 to 17 years. We’re just seeing more COVID in those kids now. Certainly, a lot of these children are unvaccinated and we’re encouraging everybody now to make sure that your children 12 years of age and older are fully vaccinated,” Byers explains.

It’s not just pediatric cases that are climbing. It’s the younger age groups in general.

“When we look at these deaths we are seeing deaths in younger individuals “40s, 30s and some in the 20s. All unvaccinated,” says Byers.

State Health officials continue to encourage Mississippians over the age of twelve to get fully vaccinated. On Wednesday, the day of the conference, MSDH reported - 3,385 new cases and 22 deaths.

