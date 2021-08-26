Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Movie starring Morgan Freeman, Vernon Davis now filming in Mississippi

Morgan Freeman movie filmed in Mississippi
Morgan Freeman movie filmed in Mississippi
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Former NFL player and now actor Vernon Davis is starring in a movie called Muti along with Mississippi’s own Morgan Freeman, and Cole Hauser.

The film is about a detective searching for a serial killer. Freeman is an anthropologist helping Hauser’s character track down the villain.

Part of the movie is set in a Jackson neighborhood where production trucks, lights and crew members are now wrapping up scenes.

Davis talked about his role in the movie and his time in Jackson.

He says the Capital City has become a second home and he is excited about the new role and working with Freeman.

“Working with Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser has been a tremendous experience for me,” said Davis. “I’m a year and a half removed from football. I didn’t expect to be starring in a film alongside Morgan Freeman. I mean I’ve watched him for so many years with my Grand Dad. I mean we watched the movies. I think our favorite movie of all time Morgan Freeman was ‘Lean on Me.’”

Davis was also in Jackson for a role in “A Day To Die” starring Bruce Willis.

Davis says his last day of filming in Mississippi is Friday and then he and the rest of the cast will travel to Rome for some final scenes for the movie.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 6:50 pm on...
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision Tuesday night in Jones Co.
Family members tell WDAM 7 Emily Brownlee was found Thursday morning.
Missing Jones County teen found, family says
Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ida forms; expected to impact northern Gulf Coast
The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.
Laurel Walmart Supercenter to close on Wednesday for deep cleaning

Latest News

Morgan Freeman movie filming in Jackson
Morgan Freeman movie filming in Jackson
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
2020 Mississippi Miss Hospitality, Mckay Lee Bray, speaks Saturday during a farewell brunch for...
Miss Hospitality contestants gather for farewell brunch
HFD, Parks & Rec hosting ‘Summer Splash Days’ for city youth
Summer Splash Days returning to Hattiesburg