Mississippi’s 2021 Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday starts tomorrow

Guns, ammo and hunting supplies are exempt from Mississippi's 7-percent sales tax until Sunday at midnight. (Photo source: WLOX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you need to buy more hunting supplies? If so, this weekend will be a perfect time to go shopping.

The Mississippi’s 2021 Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday will take place between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 29.

During this time, sales tax will not be collected on the sale of firearms, ammunition and certain hunting supplies, such as archery equipment.

Residents can find these items at Mississippi hunting supplies stores such as Academy Sports + Outdoors. Items that will be available may include:

  • Firearms including shotguns, revolvers, pistols, and rifles
  • Crossbows and archery accessories
  • Bullets and shotgun shells
  • Hearing protection and other safety equipment
  • Scopes and mounts
  • Targets, trap, or target throwers
  • Firearm and archery cases

All eight Academy stores across Mississippi said they will be honoring the sales tax.

More information on the tax holiday and qualifying items are available here.

