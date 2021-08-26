LCS holds blood drive to support teacher injured in horrible accident

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel community members came together to help a teacher after a horrific accident happened earlier this month.

Elizabeth Young has touched the hearts of many students during her teaching career, including Anne Marie Sullivan’s. She’s a 12th grader at Laurel Christian High School and has been in Young’s classroom for the past three years.

“The student-teacher relationship that we made, and I would say it’s fair for all of her students, was so awesome,” said Sullivan. “If there was a day that we were out with sports or whatnot, she was so willing to help out, make up that work. If you got behind, she would spend a day helping you make up work.”

We’re told Young has been at LCS for nearly 15 years.

“She really cared about teaching, it’s something she’s been doing for forever,” Sullivan said.

“She’s been at this school since 2008 after she retired from the public schools,” said Phil Buehler, Director of Development, Laurel Christian School.

But, Young’s been an educator for nearly 50 years.

“This would have been her 47th year teaching, so we’re hoping she comes back,” Buehler said.

Back on August 4th, a train hit Young. We’re told she’s been critically injured and has had multiple surgeries.

That’s why LCS faculty, staff and students held a blood drive in her honor.

“We knew that she had to have a lot of blood when the accident happened... We want to make sure the blood supply is out there for other people who might need it, especially since Elizabeth had to have it with her accident and she’s had to have blood a couple times through her surgeries as well,” Buehler said.

Though blood donated today may not go to Young, we’re told the goal of the drive is to let her know her LCS family is thinking of her.

“It’s in honor of her, totally for her. She is very, very loved and respected and well thought of,” Buehler said.

The blood drive was held from 10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Laurel Christian School. At last count, we’re told over 40 units of blood were collected.

