Laurel man found in possession of 10.5 gm of heroin in traffic stop

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested for possession of heroin during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, at approximately 3:37 p.m., the Laurel Police Department’s Narcotics Investigators conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Susie B. Ruffin Ave.  During the stop, they discovered 10.5 grams of heroin in a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Joe Charles Evans Jr.

Evans was arrested without incident and stands charged with one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

He had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court where his bond was set at $5,000.

Sgt. Rodrigus Carr is assigned to the case. 

Anyone with information about this or other cases is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

