Jones County deputies, investigators search for missing teenager

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, 16-year-old Emily Brownlee was last seen on...
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 16-year-old Emily Brownlee was last seen on a security camera in the 200 block of Pittman Road near Ellisville just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County deputies and investigators are currently searching for a teenager who was reported missing Wednesday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 16-year-old Emily Brownlee was last seen on a security camera in the 200 block of Pittman Road near Ellisville just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. She was on foot.

Brownlee was seen on the security camera video wearing a white tye-dye shirt and blue jean shorts.

She is described to have brown, above the shoulders, hair, stands at 5-foot-4-inches in height and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of Brownlee's whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or...
Anyone with knowledge of Brownlee’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with knowledge of Brownlee’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

