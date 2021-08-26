Win Stuff
Heidelberg Junior High School to go virtual starting next week

The East Jasper Consolidated School District announced that Heidelberg Junior High will begin...
The East Jasper Consolidated School District announced that Heidelberg Junior High will begin meeting virtually starting Monday, Aug. 30.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Another school in the Pine Belt is temporarily switching to virtual learning.

The East Jasper Consolidated School District announced that Heidelberg Junior High School will begin meeting virtually starting Monday, Aug. 30.

East Jasper Superintendent Nadene Arrington said that the school does not have an outbreak of COVID-19 cases based on the Mississippi State Department of Health’s standards.

Arrington said the school has students that were reportedly exposed outside of the school setting.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

