Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Clinic to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatments at Cough and Fever Clinic

The clinic is increasing its capacity from 100 treatments per week to 277 treatments per week.
The clinic is increasing its capacity from 100 treatments per week to 277 treatments per week.(Hattiesburg Clinic)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Clinic announced that it is expanding access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments at the Cough and Fever Clinic.

The clinic is increasing its capacity from 100 treatments per week to 277 treatments per week. These services will be available:

  • Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Saturday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The clinic is offering the treatments in a partnership with the Mississippi State Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“This is another welcome partnership that has come during a critical time for our community,” said Hattiesburg Clinic Chief Executive Officer Bryan N. Batson, MD. “Our COVID-positive cases have shattered all records from last year, and our medical resources and facilities are stretched thin due to the latest resurgence of cases.”

For people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness and have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus or are unvaccinated and have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, this treatment has been shown to help prevent progression of the disease that might otherwise require hospitalization.

“People are getting very sick. People are needlessly dying. Our ability to offer these therapies seven days a week will save lives and will help lessen the stress of our already-overwhelmed health care system,” said Batson.

To confirm eligibility for the treatment and to book an appointment, patients can call (601) 261-1533. Patients who have an Iris account can log into the patient portal to schedule an appointment.

The clinic is located at 5909 Us Highway 49 in Cloverleaf Medical Plaza - Suite 20 in Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 6:50 pm on...
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision Tuesday night in Jones Co.
The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.
Laurel Walmart Supercenter to close on Wednesday for deep cleaning
MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

If anyone in the area needs to go to Walmart, they will have to wait until Friday morning when...
COVID surge affecting school, business in Jones County
Todd Graves, CEO and founder of Raising Canes, holds a check that will be donated to two local...
Raising Canes celebrates 25th anniversary at first store
The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.
Laurel Walmart Supercenter to close on Wednesday for deep cleaning
A new report details about 50% of Mississippi households lived paycheck-to-paycheck in 2019.
New report shows many Mississippi households struggle to get by