Hattiesburg Clinic to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatments at Cough and Fever Clinic

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Clinic announced that it is expanding access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments at the Cough and Fever Clinic.

The clinic is increasing its capacity from 100 treatments per week to 277 treatments per week. These services will be available:

Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The clinic is offering the treatments in a partnership with the Mississippi State Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“This is another welcome partnership that has come during a critical time for our community,” said Hattiesburg Clinic Chief Executive Officer Bryan N. Batson, MD. “Our COVID-positive cases have shattered all records from last year, and our medical resources and facilities are stretched thin due to the latest resurgence of cases.”

For people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness and have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus or are unvaccinated and have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, this treatment has been shown to help prevent progression of the disease that might otherwise require hospitalization.

“People are getting very sick. People are needlessly dying. Our ability to offer these therapies seven days a week will save lives and will help lessen the stress of our already-overwhelmed health care system,” said Batson.

To confirm eligibility for the treatment and to book an appointment, patients can call (601) 261-1533. Patients who have an Iris account can log into the patient portal to schedule an appointment.

The clinic is located at 5909 Us Highway 49 in Cloverleaf Medical Plaza - Suite 20 in Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.