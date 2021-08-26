Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office asks public for assistance finding stolen Ford, Cadillac
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding two stolen vehicles: a gray Ford F-250 truck and a black Cadillac Sedan.
The vehicles were originally parked at a residence on Pop Runnels Road in the Macedonia community.
According to a Facebook post by the FCSO, The Cadillac was sitting on a trailer attached to the Ford. The Cadillac’s engine was also sitting on the trailer next to the vehicle.
If you have any information concerning where either of these vehicles may be located please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an Investigator.
You can also call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline number at 601-582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar County, or you may email Crime Stoppers at: crimestopperlady@comcast.net
Anonymous tips can be sent to p3tips.com
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.