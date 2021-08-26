Win Stuff
Driver dies in fatal crash on Hwy. 49 in Forrest Co.

According to MHP, a 2010 Chevrolet box truck crashed into the back of a 2016 Volvo...
According to MHP, a 2010 Chevrolet box truck crashed into the back of a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a Florida resident.(WCAX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One driver is dead after crashing into another driver on Highway 49 this afternoon.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, at approximately 1 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on Highway 49 in Forrest County.

According to MHP, a 2010 Chevrolet Box Truck crashed into the back of a 2016 Volvo Tractor-Trailer driven by a Florida resident while traveling north on Highway 49.

The driver of the Chevrolet was fatally injured and was pronounced dead on the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

This crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

