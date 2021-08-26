Win Stuff
Covington Courthouse getting new roof

The Covington County Courthouse is getting a new roof.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Courthouse is getting a new roof.

Work began Monday, Aug. 23, to replace shingles on the building, which were damaged during the April 2020 tornado.

Roofing Solutions, LLC, out of Prairieville, Louisiana, is doing the work. It should take a couple of months to complete.

The cost of the project is about $125,000.

The courthouse was originally built in 1907.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

