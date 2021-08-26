COVID surge affecting school, business in Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Laurel Walmart location closed its doors for the next two days as representatives say it will undergo a third-party cleaning and sanitizing

The decision comes just as Jones County takes the lead in the Pine Belt COVID-19 cases.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Jones County has reported 678 new COVID cases within the last week.

A statement released by Walmart Officials reads in part:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily.”

This location stands alone in serving the residents of Jones County and surrounding counties, like Jasper County, with towns like Bay Springs and Heidelberg.

If anyone in the area needs to go to Walmart, they will have to wait until Friday morning when they reopen at 6 a.m.

Walmart is not the only thing in the Jones County area that is being impacted by the current COVID-19 surge.

Laurel High School announced its switch to virtual learning Wednesday morning. It comes after 18 students and 1 staff member tested positive for the virus.

For the next two weeks, students will log into Canvas for their daily instruction time.

“We know that it is a very unconventional and unpopular time for parents and teachers in this uncomfortable space but we are doing our very best to make every decision that we possibly can that’s in the best interest of our students here, students, faculty and staff and our community here within the Laurel School District,” says Laurel Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michael Eubanks.

The students will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Sept. 9.

This also affects the sports activities as two football games will be forfeited, one against Meridian High School and the other against D’Iberville High School.

