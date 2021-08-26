Bobcats gear up for season opener

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s always a tough task for football coaches trying to get their respective teams in midseason form in time for the season opener.

That’s coach Steve Buckley’s mission as Jones College gears up for Thursday’s opening game vs. Northeast Mississippi.

The sixth-year head coach of the Bobcats was brutally honest about his football team on Tuesday.

“Being one week I’m going to be honest with you and very transparent, it’s scary right now,” Buckley said. “We’re not ready to play. And I think the problem is our young kids, they’re coming off a COVID year. They haven’t been to class, they hadn’t had to practice a bunch, they didn’t know if they were practicing or playing a game. Their minds are a million places right now and we’re not ready to play as a bunch right now. And in this league you need all 60.”

Jones College welcomes 22 freshmen to Ellisville season and returns 14 from a year ago. Buckley is pleased with the sophomore group, starting with third-year quarterback Quaterius Hawkins.

Florida State transfer running back La’Damian Webb begins his second stint with the Bobcats and several skill players return including wide receiver Bud Tolbert.

Buckley also complimented the defensive backfield, saying it’s the strength of Jones College’s defense right now. That unit is led by former Southern Miss cornerback Lytrel Pollard.

“It starts with quarterback,” Buckley said. “As you look at football, college, professionally, high school - it goes with your quarterback and I feel very confident in both our quarterbacks. Quaterius Hawkins is back for his third year. Alan Follis from West Jones, who didn’t lose too many football games in his high school career. Both those guys are handling the offense very well, executing at a high level. Receiver-wise, I feel like we have five guys that are ready to play right now. I think skill guys we’re in good shape. Tight ends I’m excited about, Rasaiah Ruffin from Oak Grove had a great camp so far. Defensively, we’re flying around.”

The Bobcats nine-game slate begins against Northeast Mississippi on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Ellisville.

