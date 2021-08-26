$66.8 million paving project coming to I-59 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A major highway construction project is coming to Forrest County on Interstate 59. The $66.8 million dollar repaving will cover 14 miles of Interstate 59 from the Lamar County line down to the Jones County line.

The project is one of 14 Mississippi Department of Transportation announced this month that the department is funding.

“The department as a whole is given the budget decided by the legislatures each year and other funds and different stuff like that as well, but each district has a budget as well, and this project falls under interstate maintenance,” says MDOT Public Information Officer Katey Roh.

Roh says MDOT is always examining roads throughout the year to evaluate which areas need routine maintenance.

“Our engineers go out and they review an area if there’s been complaints, or again different things like economic growth and see if there’s a need. There was determined that there was a need for this in particular project,” Roh says.

MDOT says re-paving the highway will help create a smoother and more long-lasting road.

“It’s just old the slabs are moving, it’s concrete and it’s just time for a rehabilitation, a restoration. What’s going to happen is a big machine is going to come in and it’s just going to drill up to rubble the existing concrete and they’re going to use that as a base and they’re going to come in and overlay on top of that,” explains Roh.

The project is set to begin in the fall of 2021 and the goal is to finish by the spring of 2024.

“It is going to be a long project,” Roh admits. “But it’s going to in the end, make things safer, get all those bumps out of the way on the road because currently, it is a little bumpier of a drive and it is an older road that needs a little bit of rehabilitation.”

Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC of Laurel will take on the project. Roh says MDOT looks at all bids and will consider those within ten percent of the projected cost.

“Interesting enough on this one too, they weren’t just bidding on cost and price, they were also bidding on how efficiently they could do it and how many days they could get it done in. This is a very important project clearly,” Roh explains.

Construction has not yet begun and MDOT will announce a specific construction schedule this fall.

