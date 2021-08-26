Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

3,425 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported Thursday in Miss.

.
.(MSDH)
By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases and nearly three dozen deaths were reported Thursday in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says 3,425 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths were reported statewide.

Eleven of the deaths were reported between Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. Seven others were identified through death certificate reports from Aug. 8 to Aug. 20.

Of the new cases, 465 were reported in the Pine Belt. A total of six deaths were reported in the area with two a piece in Forrest and Jones counties and single deaths in Lamar and Wayne counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 423,599 and 8,214, respectively.

In the Pine Belt, 48,351 COVID-19 cases and 808 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

  • Covington: 3,723 cases, 87 deaths
  • Forrest: 11,799 cases, 195 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,838 cases, 51 deaths
  • Jones: 11,636 cases, 187 deaths
  • Lamar: 9,241 cases, 103 deaths
  • Marion: 3,599 cases, 88 deaths
  • Perry: 1,697 cases, 42 deaths
  • Wayne: 3,609 cases, 56 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 352,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,481,316 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,133,096 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 6:50 pm on...
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision Tuesday night in Jones Co.
The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.
Laurel Walmart Supercenter to close on Wednesday for deep cleaning
MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

A man commented on mask mandates at a school board stripped down to his boxers to illustrate a...
Man takes off clothes while commenting on school mask mandate to make point
A group of firefighters stepped up for their coworker, hospitalized with COVID-19, by escorting...
Firefighters escort hospitalized coworker's daughter to first day of kindergarten
If anyone in the area needs to go to Walmart, they will have to wait until Friday morning when...
COVID surge affecting school, business in Jones County
Third dose booster shot appointments are available at local county health departments.
MSDH announces third COVID booster shots are available