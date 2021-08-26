3,425 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported Thursday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases and nearly three dozen deaths were reported Thursday in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says 3,425 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths were reported statewide.

Eleven of the deaths were reported between Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. Seven others were identified through death certificate reports from Aug. 8 to Aug. 20.

Of the new cases, 465 were reported in the Pine Belt. A total of six deaths were reported in the area with two a piece in Forrest and Jones counties and single deaths in Lamar and Wayne counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 423,599 and 8,214, respectively.

In the Pine Belt, 48,351 COVID-19 cases and 808 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 3,723 cases, 87 deaths

Forrest: 11,799 cases, 195 deaths

Jasper: 2,838 cases, 51 deaths

Jones: 11,636 cases, 187 deaths

Lamar: 9,241 cases, 103 deaths

Marion: 3,599 cases, 88 deaths

Perry: 1,697 cases, 42 deaths

Wayne: 3,609 cases, 56 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 352,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,481,316 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,133,096 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.