2 Pine Belt fire departments to receive funding for fire safety improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt volunteer fire departments will receive funding from a grant program for fire safety improvements.

According to the offices of U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program will award more than $795,000 for five fire safety improvement projects in Mississippi.

Glade Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., in Jones County, will receive $84,190.48 to purchase personal protective equipment, and Runnelstown Volunteer Fire Department in Forrest County will receive $75,123.81 to purchase radios and personal protective equipment.

The grant will be awarded by the United States Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

“Mississippi’s firefighters – many of them volunteers – work hard to keep our communities safe. This latest round of grants will help ensure more fire departments across the state have the resources to continue doing their jobs and protecting the public,” said Wicker.

“In order for our firefighters to carry out their life-saving jobs, they need up-to-date equipment, vehicles, protective gear and training,” Hyde-Smith said. “I’m thankful for this round of funding, and would encourage more Mississippi fire departments to apply for these competitive grants.”

Here are the other volunteer fire departments in the state that will be funded by the $795,504.76 in FY 2020 AFG Program funds:

South Tishomingo County Volunteer Fire Department, Tishomingo County - $529,857.14 to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses



City of Guntown, Lee County - $70,952.38 to purchase protective equipment



City of Blue Mountain, Walthall County - $35,380.95 to purchase equipment for brush trucks



The awards are part of Round Six of the FY 2020 AFG announcements.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.