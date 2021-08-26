Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

1 in 3 Americans had COVID-19 by end of 2020, study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study points out just how widespread the coronavirus was last year.

It says one in three Americans had the virus by the end of 2020, but less than a quarter of those cases were officially recorded.

COVID testing wasn’t readily available at the beginning of the pandemic, so the full picture of just how widespread the virus was couldn’t be captured.

To get more precise numbers, researchers from Columbia University created a model that simulated disease transmission. They also used population, mobility and case data.

The figures estimate that more than 60% of the population in Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Dakotas were infected in 2020.

Cities like Chicago and New York also had very high infection rates.

According to the study, when stronger public health measures like mask mandates were taken, there were fewer fatalities.

It warns that “an estimated 69% of the population remained susceptible to viral infection.”

The study was published Thursday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 6:50 pm on...
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision Tuesday night in Jones Co.
Family members tell WDAM 7 Emily Brownlee was found Thursday morning.
Missing Jones County teen found, family says
The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.
Laurel Walmart Supercenter to close on Wednesday for deep cleaning
MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19

Latest News

A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden left with difficult choices after deadly Kabul attacks
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Officials: 11 Marines, Navy medic killed in Kabul airport attacks
The East Jasper Consolidated School District announced that Heidelberg Junior High will begin...
Heidelberg Junior High School to go virtual starting next week
A county official in Arkansas is trying to stop a doctor from prescribing a drug not approved...
Anti-parasite drug’s use at Arkansas jail sparks probe