USM Pride of Mississippi set to kick off 2021 season with free concert Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new year means a new season for Southern Miss’ Pride of Mississippi marching band.

The season will kick off this Friday, Aug. 27, as The Pride of Mississippi will be performing a free concert on Centennial Lawn at 7 p.m.

“They have been working really hard throughout all of preseason which started on Aug. 15, and they have been here ever since the beginning of classes working hard for this performance and the entire season up ahead of them,” said Dr. Travis Higa, the first-year Director of The Pride of Mississippi.

After a COVID-ridden 2020 season, many of the students are just happy to get the band back together.

“We haven’t been out here in two years. Last time we had a performance was 2019 or the 2020 bowl game,” said symbol line captain Julian Banks. “All these students out here now, they are killing it. It’s going to be a good season.”

Friday’s show will set the tempo for the band, to see what kind of shows they can drum up this year.

It will also include a preview of their halftime show for the home opener against Grambling State, Sept. 11. The halftime show will include pieces that honor the lives of those lost 20 years ago.

“It is going to be a fantastic season,” said Higa. “We are excited to be back in The Rock in our normal section and back to marching on the field. Come out and support The Pride of Mississippi. Come support our student-athletes and USM. Really excited for the season to come.”

