Scattered T-storms expected this afternoon, Highs in the lower 90s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Happy Wednesday everyone!

We’re starting off the day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with scattered T-storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

There will be a better chance of rain tomorrow afternoon. Scattered T-storms will fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Friday will be a little drier and slightly cooler. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s for those first Friday night football games of 2021.

Your weekend won’t be a washout, but scattered T-storms will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

All eyes will be on the tropics. We are currently watching Invest 99-L very closely. It currently has a high chance of forming into a tropical system.

Models show it forming and moving into the Gulf this weekend. Right now, it’s too far out to say where it will exactly go, but early runs of the models show that the northern Gulf is in play.

