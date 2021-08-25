Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19

Ivermectin
Ivermectin(waff)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials are reporting a sixth child has died as a result of COVID-19.

At a press briefing Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers said the state is reporting that a child under five had passed away from the virus.

Meanwhile, another seven children were hospitalized and in the intensive care unit, while another three children were currently on ventilators.

“We’re seeing more COVID in kids now,” Byers said. “With increasing case numbers in these age groups, we’re going to see some increase in hospitalizations, and unfortunately, some will have more severe complications that require more intensive care.”

Byers said that most children recover from the virus, but urged parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated if they are 12 years of age or older.

Click here to watch.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Davis (left) and Danielle Davis (right)
Jones Co. deputies locate missing mother, 4-year-old son unharmed
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
De’Trae Lewis
Hattiesburg kidnapping suspect arrested in Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, and Executive Director Stephen McCraney of...
Gov. Reeves announces plan to deploy 1,000 healthcare personnel to Miss. hospitals
The Church at Sapa: Inside the walls of a long-forgotten Mississippi cult
The Church at Sapa: Inside the walls of a long-forgotten Mississippi cult

Latest News

Club members handed out dictionaries to students at Grace Christian Elementary School.
Hattiesburg Rotary-Sunrise donates dictionaries to Hub City students
These mayors all say if their message helps just one person see the light about making the...
South Mississippi mayors align for COVID-19 vaccines PSA
MSDH to discuss pediatric hospitalizations, ivermectin and vaccine boosters Wed.
Perkins says other scammers have claimed to have family members in jail and need money to bail...
Covington sheriff warns of new phone scams