MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials are reporting a sixth child has died as a result of COVID-19.

At a press briefing Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers said the state is reporting that a child under five had passed away from the virus.

Meanwhile, another seven children were hospitalized and in the intensive care unit, while another three children were currently on ventilators.

“We’re seeing more COVID in kids now,” Byers said. “With increasing case numbers in these age groups, we’re going to see some increase in hospitalizations, and unfortunately, some will have more severe complications that require more intensive care.”

Byers said that most children recover from the virus, but urged parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated if they are 12 years of age or older.

