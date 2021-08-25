Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision Tuesday night in Jones Co.

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old man died Tuesday night after crashing his motorcycle on Springhill Road in the Calhoun community.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at 6:50 p.m.

JCSD said deputies received a report from the Laurel Police Department that a motorcyclist was speeding west of Laurel on U.S. Highway 84.

At the intersection of Highway 84 and State Route 28, deputies spotted the motorcyclist as he turned onto Hwy. 28. The rider then turned onto Springhill Road.

In a curve, the motorcyclist appeared to lose control of his bike, hitting a GMC Yukon head-on, deputies said.

The the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC Yukon suffered minor injuries.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is still under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

