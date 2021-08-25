More than 20 new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 20 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.

MSDH says 3,385 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths were reported statewide.

Nineteen of the deaths were reported between Aug. 5 and Aug. 24. Three others were identified through death certificate reports from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19.

Of the new cases, 594 were reported in the Pine Belt. A total of five deaths were reported in the area with one in Jones County, three in Forrest County and one in Lamar County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 420,174 and 8,180, respectively.

In the Pine Belt, 47,886 COVID-19 cases and 802 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 3,670 cases, 87 deaths

Forrest: 11,682 cases, 193 deaths

Jasper: 2,820 cases, 51 deaths

Jones: 11,542 cases, 185 deaths

Lamar: 9,181 cases, 102 deaths

Marion: 3,545 cases, 88 deaths

Perry: 1,680 cases, 42 deaths

Wayne: 3,609 cases, 55 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 352,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,465,772 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,125,877 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

