Miss. pharmacist pleads guilty to multi-million dollar healthcare fraud scheme

A Mississippi pharmacist and a Louisiana marketer pleaded guilty in federal court for their roles in a multimillion-dollar health care fraud scheme.

The United States Department of Justice announced Mitchell “Chad” Barrett, 54, formerly of Mississippi, pleaded guilty in the Southern District of Mississippi on Wednesday to conspiracy to engage in monetary transactions in criminally derived property, and Thomas “Tommy” Wilburn Shoemaker, 57, of Rayville, LA, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Aug. 12, to defraud the United States and solicit, receive, offer and pay illegal kickbacks.

Barrett, who now resides from Gulf Breeze, FL, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and Shoemaker faces up to five years in prison.

According to the United States Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs, the two men defrauded TRICARE and private insurance companies by paying kickbacks to distributors for the referral of medically unnecessary prescriptions.

The scheme resulted in more than $180 million in fraudulent billings, including more than $50 million paid by federal health care programs.

Barrett, according to court documents, is a Mississippi licensed pharmacist and was a co-owner of various compounding pharmacies.

During the scheme, Barrett adjusted prescriptions to ensure the highest payment without regard to effectiveness, along with asking recruiters to get prescriptions for high margin compounded medications and paid them with commissions based on the percentage of payments paid by pharmacy benefit managers and health care benefit programs, including commissions on claims paid by TRICARE.

Barrett also constantly waived and/or reduced copayments to be paid by beneficiaries and members and utilized a claimed copayment assistance program to falsely make it appear as if his pharmacy and its affiliate compounding pharmacies and been collecting copayments.

Shoemaker, according to court documents, acted as a marketer for Barrett’s pharmacies by allowing the pharmacies to use his TRICARE insurance to adjust prescriptions to ensure the highest payment without regard to effectiveness. He also recruited doctors to buy up prescriptions for high-margin compound medications, as well as gathered numerous fraudulent prescriptions using the personal information of military colleagues.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Barrett and Shoemaker must also pay restitution and forfeit all assets traced to their ill-gotten gains.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General’s Defense Criminal Investigative Service are investigating the case.

