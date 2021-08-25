Win Stuff
Medical ear-piercing may be good option for allergy-prone patients

Medical ear-piercing may be good option for those prone to metal allergies.
Medical ear-piercing may be good option for those prone to metal allergies.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Having an allergic reaction to certain metals can pose a risk of complications in ear piercings, according to the Mayo Clinic.

We’re told medical ear-piercing may be a good option for individuals prone to those allergies.

Hattiesburg Clinic Dermatology-South now offers medical ear-piercings.

Children ages four-months-old to one-year-old, then again starting at six-years-old and up are eligible.

Hattiesburg Clinic utilizes medical-grade equipment for the procedure which, we’re told, lessens the likeliness of infection.

“For those patients who have allergies to metals, our system can ensure that they are going to have the most hypoallergenic earrings on the market,” said Lavinia Drambarean, physician assistant, Hattiesburg Clinic Dermatology-South. “We use medical-grade plastic and medical-grade titanium so that way we can really give patients the best chance of not having any contact allergies to those earrings.”

According to officials, the earrings used at the clinic are skin-friendly and free of allergens.

“Not only is our system hypoallergenic, but the ear piercings themselves... the pin is longer, the backing is more airy which allows the ear piercing to breathe better so that ensures that your ear piercing is going to breathe better and it’s going to heal better as well,” Drambarean said.

For more information from Hattiesburg Clinic Dermatology-South, click here.

