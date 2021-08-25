Win Stuff
Laurel Walmart Supercenter to close on Wednesday for deep cleaning

The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.
The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.(Source: WLFI/UPS/KFSM/CNN/file)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Walmart Supercenter located on 1621 Mississippi Highway 15 N will close Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Walmart said that their pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup options while the store is closed. Residents can call the Walmart pharmacy at 601-577-9615 for assistance with their alternate pickup options.

At this time, no other Walmart closures in the area have been reported.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” said Tyler Thomason, a member of Walmart’s media relations team. “Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

