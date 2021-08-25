Win Stuff
Laurel High School to transition to virtual for two weeks

The school will begin meeting virtually on Thursday, Aug. 26. Students will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Sept. 9.(Laurel School District (custom credit) | Facebook: Laurel School District)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School will be transitioning to virtual learning for two weeks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Laurel School District said in an email Wednesday morning that the high school will begin meeting virtually on Thursday, Aug. 26. Students will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Sept. 9.

At this time, all other schools in the Laurel School District will continue to offer in-person learning.

The high school classes will be hosted daily in Canva. Teachers will share more information about the increased requirements for virtual meeting attendance.

