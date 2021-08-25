Laurel High School to transition to virtual for two weeks

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School will be transitioning to virtual learning for two weeks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Laurel School District said in an email Wednesday morning that the high school will begin meeting virtually on Thursday, Aug. 26. Students will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Sept. 9.

At this time, all other schools in the Laurel School District will continue to offer in-person learning.

The high school classes will be hosted daily in Canva. Teachers will share more information about the increased requirements for virtual meeting attendance.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.