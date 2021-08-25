Humid weather expected overnight, T-storms Thursday afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Happy Wednesday everyone!

It is going to be very humid overnight in the Pine Belt with lows in the lower 70s.

For Thursday, we have a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms in the forecast with highs around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.

For Friday into Saturday, you can look for a 40 percent chance for showers and T-storms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

For Sunday, we have put a 50 percent chance for showers and T-storms with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the lower to mid-70s.

For Monday through Wednesday of next week, we turn our attention to the Gulf of Mexico as we are tracking a system that could bring some type of tropical weather to the area.

Please keep posted on future updates. Make sure you have your hurricane action plans ready just in case.

