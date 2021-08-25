Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Humid weather expected overnight, T-storms Thursday afternoon

By Rex Thompson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Happy Wednesday everyone!

It is going to be very humid overnight in the Pine Belt with lows in the lower 70s.

For Thursday, we have a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms in the forecast with highs around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.

For Friday into Saturday, you can look for a 40 percent chance for showers and T-storms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

For Sunday, we have put a 50 percent chance for showers and T-storms with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the lower to mid-70s.

For Monday through Wednesday of next week, we turn our attention to the Gulf of Mexico as we are tracking a system that could bring some type of tropical weather to the area.

Please keep posted on future updates. Make sure you have your hurricane action plans ready just in case.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Davis (left) and Danielle Davis (right)
Jones Co. deputies locate missing mother, 4-year-old son unharmed
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
De’Trae Lewis
Hattiesburg kidnapping suspect arrested in Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, and Executive Director Stephen McCraney of...
Gov. Reeves announces plan to deploy 1,000 healthcare personnel to Miss. hospitals
The Church at Sapa: Inside the walls of a long-forgotten Mississippi cult
The Church at Sapa: Inside the walls of a long-forgotten Mississippi cult

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday Forecast 8/25
Patrick's Wednesday Forecast 8/25
.
Rex Thompson's Tuesday evening forecast 8/24
Patrick's Tuesday AM Forecast 8/24
Patrick's Tuesday AM Forecast 8/24
.
Humid weather expected overnight, heat advisories to continue Wednesday