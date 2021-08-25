Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Rotary-Sunrise donates dictionaries to Hub City students

Club members handed out dictionaries to students at Grace Christian Elementary School.
Club members handed out dictionaries to students at Grace Christian Elementary School.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of third-grade students in Hattiesburg this week are getting a special gift that will help them in school.

About 700 students in the Hub City are receiving dictionaries from the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise.

The organization has been making annual donations of dictionaries to third graders since 2006.

Nearly 10,000 dictionaries have been given away so far.

On Wednesday, club members handed out dictionaries to students at Grace Christian Elementary School.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

