Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg man accused of throwing drugs over prison fence pleads guilty

This drone photo captures the view of South Mississippi Correctional Institution from above....
This drone photo captures the view of South Mississippi Correctional Institution from above. The facility sits on 360 acres and has a maximum of 3,082 beds.(Tammie Mills & Jon Turnipseed/InvestigateTV)
By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT Miss. (WDAM) - A man accused of throwing packages of drugs over the fence at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in January pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday.

Lester Brown, 51, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and now faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

According prosecutors, Brown, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Jan. 14, 2021 after he was caught throwing packages containing drugs over the fence at the Leakesville prison.

An affidavit written by a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration obtained by WLOX said the packages contained methamphetamine, marijuana and other contraband such as cell phones, tobacco and a substance believed to be the drug spice.

A criminal complaint said Brown was spotted by Mississippi Department of Corrections officers around 3:30 a.m. Brown then ran into a wooded area, where he was eventually arrested.

According to the previous report, Brown told investigators he met a woman in Hattiesburg who drove him to Greene County, gave him a backpack filled with the contraband and dropped him off near the prison. Brown said the woman, known only to him as Sandra, told him to throw the items over the fence near a guard tower.

Brown told investigators he got onto prison grounds by crawling through a hole in a perimeter fence and threw five or six packages over the interior fence.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 23.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Davis (left) and Danielle Davis (right)
Jones Co. deputies locate missing mother, 4-year-old son unharmed
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
De’Trae Lewis
Hattiesburg kidnapping suspect arrested in Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, and Executive Director Stephen McCraney of...
Gov. Reeves announces plan to deploy 1,000 healthcare personnel to Miss. hospitals
The Church at Sapa: Inside the walls of a long-forgotten Mississippi cult
The Church at Sapa: Inside the walls of a long-forgotten Mississippi cult

Latest News

MSDH
More than 20 new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Miss.
The school will begin meeting virtually on Thursday, Aug. 26. Students will return to in-person...
Laurel High School to transition to virtual for two weeks
Brand says this year's Miss America competition will celebrate iconic women.
Miss Mississippi reveals shoe for Miss America parade designed in honor of Sarah Thomas
First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Wednesday morning
Scattered T-storms expected this afternoon, Highs in the lower 90s