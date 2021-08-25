Win Stuff
Hattiesburg High teacher wins Golden Apple Award

By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt, the Golden Apple Award is back! TEC and WDAM 7′s very first Golden Apple Award winner for the 2021-22 school year is Mimi Wilson.

Wilson has been a nurse for 20 years and teaches the Health and Science program at Hattiesburg High School. Wilson’s nominator told WDAM, Wilson is making sure students know their goals and dreams are possible no matter what their circumstances.

Wilson’s efforts have led to partnerships with William Carey University and Forrest General Hospital and resulted in students pursuing careers in the medical field. When WDAM told Wilson she won the Golden Apple Award she said she was overwhelmed, and everything she does is for her students.

“Well, I am from Hattiesburg. This is my home, and I just have a desire to help the students here to be able to achieve their dreams. When I was in high school I wanted to be a doctor, but I didn’t quite know the avenue so I became a nurse. So, I just want to help my students achieve their dreams. I truly believe they can do anything they can set their heart to. I am just overwhelmed at the moment,” Wilson said.

Wilson wanted her students to know they are loved and she had this message for teachers.

“Well, I would like to say to all my students they know I love them to the moon and back. I would like to encourage my fellow teachers to continue. I know it’s hard times, but our students still have futures and we have an obligation, as my director said, to impact their futures. So, in the midst of our circumstances let’s do everything we can so our students can have a brighter future.

