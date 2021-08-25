Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Growing indications Keesler AFB could house Afghan refugees soon

Keesler Air Force Base notified residents the White Avenue gate will be closed Wednesday at 6...
Keesler Air Force Base notified residents the White Avenue gate will be closed Wednesday at 6 am until Friday June 22. (Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More and more indications are surfacing that Keesler Air Force Base is preparing to house Afghan refugees.

Earlier on Tuesday, a job posting on SAM.gov, the federal government’s official job site, read that Keesler is looking for support for Pashto and Dari translation and interpreter services to support 1,000 personnel.

The job listing has since been taken down.

Sources who have contacted WLOX News said contractors have been working since last week on two dormitories to house refugees.

Keesler officials have not confirmed any activity, saying “Keesler has not been talked to support,” according to KAFB Chief of Public Affairs Maj. Selena S. Rodts.

At Tuesday’s Department of Defense briefing, a reporter asked Press Secretary John Kirby if Afghan refugees are coming to KAFB.

“I don’t have any announcements on future possible installations that might be of use,” Kirby said. “We will do this in a rolling fashion. If and when we decide we need additional installations, we’ll let you guys know as soon as we possibly can.”

During that press conference, it was announced that more than 21,000 people left Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

It was also revealed that a baby was born during a flight out of the country, and two more were born shortly after landing in Germany.

At this point, the Defense Department has confirmed refugees at military bases in Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and New Jersey.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Davis (left) and Danielle Davis (right)
Jones Co. deputies locate missing mother, 4-year-old son unharmed
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Many arrive to honor the life of Miranda 'Mia' Trujillo.
More than 100 take part in honor ride for teen killed in crash
De’Trae Lewis
Hattiesburg kidnapping suspect arrested in Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, and Executive Director Stephen McCraney of...
Gov. Reeves announces plan to deploy 1,000 healthcare personnel to Miss. hospitals

Latest News

The event will be a celebration of a new beginning with the new mayor and the board of alderman.
Better Together Heidelberg to host “A Toast to the Town” gala
Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum, looks over the figurehead from...
Camp Shelby museum gets historic warship figurehead
Mis. Rep. Michael Guest
Miss. Rep. Michael Guest: If one American is harmed there will be consequences
Medical ear-piercing may be good option for those prone to metal allergies.
Medical ear-piercing may be good option for allergy-prone patients