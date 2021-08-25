Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Covington sheriff warns of new phone scams

Perkins says other scammers have claimed to have family members in jail and need money to bail...
Perkins says other scammers have claimed to have family members in jail and need money to bail them out.(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents, especially senior citizens, about new phone scams.

Sheriff Darrell Perkins says a few residents in the county have already been victimized by scammers who are using several different schemes to get money from people.

Many scammers have recently been posing as soldiers stationed overseas who need money to get home, according to Perkins.

Perkins says other scammers have claimed to have family members in jail and need money to bail them out, and others are getting money from local residents by promising cruises and other benefits.

Perkins says don’t fall for these schemes. He says never to give out personal information to a stranger over the phone.

He also says if you think someone was trying to scam you, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Davis (left) and Danielle Davis (right)
Jones Co. deputies locate missing mother, 4-year-old son unharmed
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
De’Trae Lewis
Hattiesburg kidnapping suspect arrested in Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, and Executive Director Stephen McCraney of...
Gov. Reeves announces plan to deploy 1,000 healthcare personnel to Miss. hospitals
The Church at Sapa: Inside the walls of a long-forgotten Mississippi cult
The Church at Sapa: Inside the walls of a long-forgotten Mississippi cult

Latest News

Club members handed out dictionaries to students at Grace Christian Elementary School.
Hattiesburg Rotary-Sunrise donates dictionaries to Hub City students
These mayors all say if their message helps just one person see the light about making the...
South Mississippi mayors align for COVID-19 vaccines PSA
Ivermectin
MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19
MSDH to discuss pediatric hospitalizations, ivermectin and vaccine boosters Wed.