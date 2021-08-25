Covington sheriff warns of new phone scams

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents, especially senior citizens, about new phone scams.

Sheriff Darrell Perkins says a few residents in the county have already been victimized by scammers who are using several different schemes to get money from people.

Many scammers have recently been posing as soldiers stationed overseas who need money to get home, according to Perkins.

Perkins says other scammers have claimed to have family members in jail and need money to bail them out, and others are getting money from local residents by promising cruises and other benefits.

Perkins says don’t fall for these schemes. He says never to give out personal information to a stranger over the phone.

He also says if you think someone was trying to scam you, contact your local law enforcement agency.

