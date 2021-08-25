Covington Co. Sheriff warns residents of phone scams

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents, especially senior citizens, about new phone scams.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says a few residents in the county have already been victimized by scammers who are using several different schemes to get money from people.

He says recently, many scammers have been posing as soldiers stationed overseas who need money to get home.

Some scammers have claimed to have family members in jail and need money to bail them out.

Others, he said, are getting money from local residents by promising cruises and other benefits.

Perkins said to never give out personal information to a stranger over the phone. He also said that if you think someone was trying to scam you, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Those who wish to report a scam can also contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Biloxi Office at 228-386-4400.

